One-hour traffic block on e-way for gantry erection
The busy Pune-Mumbai Expressway is likely to experience traffic snarls as Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) will enforce a one-hour block for the installation of overhead gantries on Wednesday.
As per an MSRDC release, the traffic block is being operated for the erection of an overhead gantry (metal frame used as support) near Dheku village. The Mumbai-bound lane of the expressway will be shut for traffic from 2 pm to 2:30 pm and Pune-bound stretch will be shut from 2:30 pm to 3 pm.
Traffic will be blocked from 2 pm to 3 pm alternatively on the both the lanes for the installation of gantries as part of the highway management System, the release stated.
MSRDC had enforced a two-hour block from noon to 2 pm for the erection of gantries near Amrutanjan Bridge and Khandala Tunnel on October 10.