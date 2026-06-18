Online lecture for single-parent students on June 18

The Maharashtra State Faculty Development Academy (MSFDA) has announced a special online lecture series focused on the educational, emotional, and career-related needs of students from single-parent families. Higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil launched the programme on Monday by releasing a poster. According to officials, the lecture is being organised to create greater awareness about the challenges faced by students raised in single-parent households and to equip educational institutions with tools to support them more effectively. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The lecture, titled “Single-Parent Students: Equal Opportunity, Dignity and Empowerment,” will be conducted online through Webex on June 18 at 5 pm, and participation is free of cost.

According to officials, the lecture is being organised to create greater awareness about the challenges faced by students raised in single-parent households and to equip educational institutions with tools to support them more effectively.

Patil said, “The lecture will address various aspects of the lives of single mothers and their children, including the difficulties they encounter, the opportunities available to them, and the need for educational and psychological support systems.”

The session will feature Heramb Kulkarni, state coordinator of the Saaj Single women committee, as the keynote speaker. Additional chief secretary of the higher and technical education department B Venugopal Reddy and MSFDA executive director Shailendra Deolankar will also interact with participants and share their views on creating a more inclusive academic ecosystem.

Officials said the lecture will cover topics such as college admission procedures, scholarships and educational opportunities, counselling services, career guidance and institutional support mechanisms for single-parent students. A key focus will be on the proposed establishment of mentorship cells in colleges to help create a discrimination-free and inclusive environment and provide continuous support to students facing social or economic challenges.