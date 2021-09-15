Online lecture series on Upanishads by Bhandarkar Institute receives good response

PUNE A 12-part online lecture series on the introduction of the Upanishads (philosophical-religious ancient texts) organised by Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute (BORI) is receiving a good response from participants across the globe.

Through the series, scholars from BORI are decoding the ancient texts through their digital initiative.

“The launch of the YouTube channel is the logical next step in the digital initiatives of the institute. It is a powerful medium with a tremendous reach,” said Bhupal Patwardhan, chairman of the executive board of the institute.

“We have already conducted popular introductory online courses on topics such as Vedas and Mahabharata. During such interactions, we recognised the great curiosity people have about Upanishads,” he said.

“Upanishads is one of the origins of the Indian Astika philosophy. Upanishads are significant in their resonance. They encourage one to be inquisitive and creative. So we have designed the series in such a way, that it gives a basic introduction to each of the ten Upanishads and their key concepts,” said Dr Gauri Moghe, series coordinator.

“The series is based on the original texts. Our goal is to encourage a deeper study of Upanishads,” she said.

To date five videos have been uploaded, two introductory and three on Upanishads, said officials.