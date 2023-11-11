Online ticket booking facility launched for Katraj Zoo

People planning to visit Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park located in Katraj now don’t have to stand in long queues especially on weekends and public holidays as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has introduced online ticket booking facility. Citizens can visit PMC’s official website and book the tickets.

The facility was launched by Vikram Kumar, municipal commissioner and Vikas Dhakane, additional municipal commissioner this week.

Ashok Ghorpade, head, PMC garden department, on Saturday, said, “PMC has launched online ticket booking system for Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park. On an average 8,000 people visit the zoo on weekends and public holidays. Earlier, people used to stand in long queues and the delay was even more on weekends and at least 30 minutes were spent to get the tickets.”

“With the online ticket booking system, citizens will get easy entry at the park and they can plan the trip accordingly,” said Ghorpade.

“Now, we can have easy access to the zoological park,” said Amit Patil, a resident of Kharadi.

While the civic body has introduced an online ticket booking system, PMC has not made any changes to the entry fee. It will remain the same.

For adults whose height is above 4 feet and 4 inches, the entry fee is ₹40; for children below 4 feet 4 inches ₹10, while foreign nationals will have to shell out ₹100. Private school students who are coming for a trip along with teachers need to pay ₹10 per head and for PMC, Zilla Parishad and government school students ₹5 per head ticket. At the zoo, people can also hire battery-operated cars at ₹40 for adults and ₹25 for kids.

