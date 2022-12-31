Only 160 duplicate applications have returned funds across Maharashtra

Out of 760 duplicate applications only 160 ex-gratia accounts have been returned funds across Maharashtra. The state government had declared an ex-gratia of ₹50,000 for the families of anyone who lost their lives due to Covid-19 in the state.

As per officials, the duplication of applications have been due to various reasons. A major reason for the multiple number of applications on the name of the same deceased person is that in some cases, the same application has been filed from various jurisdiction limits.

Sanjay Jadhav, additional controller with the Maharashtra state disaster management cell said, “We have identified 760 applications from all districts across Maharashtra and 160 of them have returned the double funded amount.”

Vitthal Banote, disaster management officer said,” Pune district has 313 duplicated applications. The process for refund has already started for Pune district.”

Speaking about the application with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), officials noted that so far, due to various reasons 86 applications have been rejected.

Dr Ashish Bharti, chief of the health department at the PMC said, “ So far 16,821 applications have been received by the health department.Out of these, 13,589 applications have been sanctioned by the PMC for payment of funds. There are 1,062 applications pending. We request families whose applications have been sanctioned to update bank details to receive the compensation.”