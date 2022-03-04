Only fully vaccinated can travel in Metro, over 200 to undergo RTPCR test during for PM’s visit

PUNE Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Sunday, March 6, the civic body is gearing up to ensure that there is no outbreak of infection. Over 200 officials and politicians who are likely to be in close contact with the Prime Minister will undergo RTPCR testing for Covid-19. The PM will inaugurate the metro project the same day, after which it will be thrown open to the public.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The PM will visit the civic body headquarters at Shivajinagar to unveil the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue located inside the premises. Modi will be the second Prime Minister to visit the PMC building in independent India, the first being late Jawaharlal Nehru.

Dr Ashish Bharti, chief public health officer, PMC, said, “We have been asked to ensure that everyone who is likely to be in close contact with the PM should undergo RTPCR testing for Covid-19. We have got a list of over 200 people, including our own officials, councillors and other politicians who will have to undergo a RTPCR test. We have kept a testing kiosk within the PMC building for easy access to all. Anyone who tests positive for the infection will not be allowed to attend the event. In addition to this, we will also carry out a thorough sanitisation of the entire PMC building and the MIT campus at Kothrud for which certificates will also be provided as per the guidelines issued to us.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added that a separate team will be appointed for rapid antigen testing. In addition, two advanced life support ambulances will be deployed at the PMC main building premises on Sunday, along with two ambulances near the MIT college grounds. If need be, staff from the Sancheti hospital for first-aid and Sassoon hospital for other treatments will be kept ready at the time.

After his short visit to the PMC, the PM will also inaugurate the long-pending Pune metro project. The project will start its operations in Pune on two routes after inauguration at the hands of the PM on March 6. The metro will run between Vanaz and Garware College and Phugewadi and Pimpri, with the Prime Minister likely to travel from Garware college to Anand nagar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday, various security checks will be conducted by the city police while the Maha Metro is also making sure that no entry is provided to any station without an identity proof issued by the Maha Metro authorities. “Last minute checks are going on, with the police also ensuring security arrangements at the station premises and nearby places,” said Hemant Sonawane, PRO, Maha Metro. Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Rahul Shrirame also visited the Garware college station on Monday. “On Sunday, March 6, the traffic diversion near Garware college metro station will only be for two to three hours. People will not face any major problems due to the diversion,” Shrirame said.

Metro officials also confirmed that both doses of Covid vaccine are mandatory for the people who want to travel by metro just like all other public transport. “Whatever are the government guidelines regarding Covid protocol, the same will be applicable while travelling in the metro. Both the doses are compulsory for people who want to travel by the metro,” said Sonawane. Earlier this week, the state government made it clear that double vaccination is necessary to travel in local trains even as the high court took an adverse view while hearing a petition.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The metro will operate 27 trains per day on both routes, with each after a span of 30 minutes. Parking slot work has also been completed at the Garware college metro station. As of now, the Maha Metro will provide parking slots at select stations. “Parking facilities are currently available at Garware college, Anand nagar, Ideal colony, Nal stop and Warje,” said Sonawane.