Open firing at furniture mall in Pimpri-Chinchwad; Bishnoi gang member claims responsibility

Panic gripped Pimpri-Chinchwad after unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire outside the well-known AJ Furniture Mall on Ravet Road on Friday night. Police said two men arrived on a motorcycle and fired five to six rounds at the showroom’s facade before fleeing the spot.

Senior officers from the Pimpri-Chinchwad police, crime branch officials and forensic experts rushed to the spot soon after the incident and launched an investigation. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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The incident occurred around 9.20 pm. While no injuries were reported, the firing damaged the mall’s signboard and glass panels, triggering fear among residents and traders in the area.

Senior officers from the Pimpri-Chinchwad police, crime branch officials and forensic experts rushed to the spot soon after the incident and launched an investigation. Police collected evidence from the scene and began scanning CCTV footage to identify the accused. Multiple teams have been formed to trace the shooters.

Meanwhile, alleged Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Shubham Lonkar purportedly claimed responsibility for the attack through a social media post. In the post, the firing was described as a “trailer”, and alleged threats were issued to mall owner Ashok Nain Bishnoi. Police, however, said they are verifying the authenticity of the post.

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{{^usCountry}} An audio clip allegedly linked to gangster Arju Bishnoi has also surfaced on social media, adding another angle to the investigation. Police said the clip is being examined for authenticity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An audio clip allegedly linked to gangster Arju Bishnoi has also surfaced on social media, adding another angle to the investigation. Police said the clip is being examined for authenticity. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ganesh Ingale, deputy commissioner of police, said, “AJ Furniture Mall is operated by partners Jagdish Bishnoi and Ashok Nain Bishnoi. Jagdish handles the business operations in Pimpri-Chinchwad, while Ashok supports the business from Rajasthan.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ganesh Ingale, deputy commissioner of police, said, “AJ Furniture Mall is operated by partners Jagdish Bishnoi and Ashok Nain Bishnoi. Jagdish handles the business operations in Pimpri-Chinchwad, while Ashok supports the business from Rajasthan.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Shivaji Pawar, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said the gang had allegedly issued a threat to Ashok on May 7 and demanded ₹2 crore over a phone call. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shivaji Pawar, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said the gang had allegedly issued a threat to Ashok on May 7 and demanded ₹2 crore over a phone call. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “After repeated calls, Ashok blocked the number,” Pawar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “After repeated calls, Ashok blocked the number,” Pawar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police have registered an offence under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police have registered an offence under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said the viral social media post allegedly linked to the gang is also being verified.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has also alleged in the post that Ashok is involved in an MD drug racket.

Investigators have so far traced the movement of the suspects’ motorcycle for nearly 3 to 4 kilometres after the firing incident, police said.

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