Open-to-All Special Round for FYJC Admissions to Begin from June 29

After completion of the third regular round of the class 11 (FYJC) centralised online admission process (CAP), the school education department will begin its first special, ‘open-to-all’ admission round from June 29. This special round is open to all eligible students and offers one more opportunity to participate in the admission process before the next phase begins.

The department has witnessed a huge response to FYJC admissions this year. According to official figures, 1,437,656 students have registered for admissions to 9,649 junior colleges across Maharashtra (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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During this special round, students will be able to submit fresh registrations, make corrections to their application forms, and fill in or revise their order of college preferences. The facility will be available from June 29 to July 1, enabling students who could not register earlier or missed previous rounds or wish to modify their preferences to participate in the admission process.

The department has witnessed a huge response to FYJC admissions this year. According to official figures, 1,437,656 students have registered for admissions to 9,649 junior colleges across Maharashtra. Of these, 774,212 students have successfully completed their admissions through the regular rounds conducted so far, while the special round is expected to accommodate students who are yet to secure a seat or who wish to participate afresh.

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{{^usCountry}} Once the registration and application modification window closes, the authorities will carry out the college allotment process on July 2 and July 3. The merit list and college allotment list for the special round will be declared on July 3. Students will also receive information about their allotted colleges through SMS notifications the same day, allowing them to check their allotment status without delay. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Once the registration and application modification window closes, the authorities will carry out the college allotment process on July 2 and July 3. The merit list and college allotment list for the special round will be declared on July 3. Students will also receive information about their allotted colleges through SMS notifications the same day, allowing them to check their allotment status without delay. {{/usCountry}}

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Candidates who receive an allotment in the special round will have the option to confirm their admission or cancel the allotted seat between July 3 and July 6. The admission confirmation process must be completed within the stipulated period to retain the allotted seat. After completion of this phase, the school education department will announce the schedule for the next admission round on July 6.

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The authorities have reserved July 7 for administrative work by junior colleges to facilitate the smooth conduct of the admission process. Thereafter, on July 8, the department will publish the details of vacant seats available in junior colleges, which will form the basis for the subsequent admission round.

With thousands of students still awaiting admissions, the first special ‘open-to-all’ round is expected to play a crucial role in filling the remaining seats and providing another opportunity to students who could not secure admission during the three regular rounds or who wish to improve their college allotment before the admission process moves ahead.