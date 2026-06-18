Operators seek NGT fresh evaluation on horse transport

Pune: The main market in Matheran. "It's been ruined by ugly new constructions. We need a stronger municipal office to check illegal constructions.' Photo Courtesy: Sooni Taraporevala

The longstanding horse transport system in Matheran has landed before the National Green Tribunal (NGT), with horse owners’ associations challenging an environmental report that found horse-related activities at their current scale to be environmentally unsustainable in the hill station’s eco-sensitive zone.

During a hearing before the NGT’s western zone bench on June 9, horse owners’ associations argued that the existing report could have far-reaching consequences for hundreds of families whose livelihoods depend on the horse-based economy. As such, they sought a fresh environmental assessment to be carried out by specialised environmental institutions such as the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) or IIT Bombay.

The existing environmental report, prepared as part of the proceedings before the tribunal, recommended a series of measures including stricter waste management, limits on the number of horses operating in Matheran, restrictions on horse movement, and relocation of stables from environmentally sensitive areas. It flagged concerns over soil degradation, soil contamination, and ecological stress linked to horse movement and the disposal of horse dung. It recommended measures such as daily collection of horse dung, establishment of scientific manure treatment facilities, seasonal restrictions during the monsoon, and creation of no-horse zones around ecologically sensitive areas.

Representatives of horse- owners and operators questioned the credibility of the study, contending that it was prepared by a civil engineering expert rather than specialists in ecology, hydrology or environmental sciences.

Matheran, one of the country’s few vehicle-free hill stations, depends heavily on horses for transportation of tourists, luggage and goods. The traditional horse transport system has supported the locals’ livelihoods for generations, and remains central to the hill town’s tourism economy.

However, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) defended the existing report before the tribunal, maintaining that the study was comprehensive and that the proposed mitigation measures warranted consideration and implementation.

Taking note of the objections raised by the horse owners, the NGT granted the MPCB two weeks to file its response. The tribunal also directed the Matheran Hill Station Municipal Council to submit its stand on the report, and explain why the recommendations should not be implemented. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on July 16 when the tribunal is expected to consider the objections and decide whether or not a fresh environmental assessment is required.

The dispute underscores the growing challenge of balancing environmental conservation in Matheran’s fragile ecosystem with the locals’ livelihoods dependent on its traditional horse-based transport network.