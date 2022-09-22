Opposition for stray dog’s clinic at Hadapsar grows in Pune with politicians joining the protest

Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) proposed stray dogs’ clinic is facing growing opposition with political parties too joining the protest.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday staged agitation against Pune municipal commissioner for approving stray dogs’ hospital project in Hadapsar and demanded to shift it in another locality amid resistance by locals.

NCP city unit president Prashant Jagtap, Hadapsar MLA Chetan Tupe, party leaders Vaishali Bankar and Yogesh Sasane participated in the agitation staged at PMC headquarters.

Jagtap said, “PMC is continuously approving projects in Hadapsar which is creating a nuisance for citizens and these projects are all second-grade works. All garbage projects are in Hadapsar and now this stray dog’s hospital has been approved in Hadapsar. Why are all such projects being approved in our locality instead of other parts of the city?”

According to PMC administration, the civic body plans to set up the hospital at Hadapsar or Ramtekadi to treat animals, mainly strays. There were 1.5 lakh stray dogs under the PMC, but the number has increased after the 34 villages merged with the municipal corporation.

“PMC used to give priority for garbage related projects in our area and approving other important projects for other areas. It was decided to diversify these projects. Why should we bare the whole city’s garbage?” said Chetan Tupe.

NCP leaders stated the BJP being the opposition approved such projects, but this is not expected from the administration.

PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “The PMC gets 15 to 20 complaints daily of animals being injured. As the civic body does not have its own hospital, it is not possible to treat these animals. Hence, we have taken the decision to come up with a hospital in Hadapsar.”

The PMC plans to run this hospital with the help of ‘Mission Possible’ organisation.

