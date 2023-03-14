OPS: Staff strike hits medical services in Pune

The strike by Maharashtra Government Nurses Federation affected the work at government medical college hospitals. Government employees have launched an indefinite strike demanding implementation of the old pension scheme (OPS) in Maharashtra.

Government offices were deserted on Tuesday as employees were on strike. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Class three and four employees of government hospitals began their strike from 7:30 am on Tuesday. Health services in government hospitals were hit as employees of government hospitals, nurses, X-ray department technicians, laboratory technicians, clerical staff, sweepers and room attendants went on strike.

Emergency services and cases remained unaffected.

Archana Shende, a patient from Sassoon General Hospital, said, “The rooms at the hospital were empty as staff were absent. Our ward did not have any patient in serious condition.”

A doctor from Aundh on the request of anonymity said, “Our hospital did not record any emergency case, but keeping a check on admitted patients was a little bit difficult.”

Nihit Singh, who was admitted to Aundh hospital for lung infection, said, “I was admitted on Monday. The staff had informed that they will not be present on Tuesday and I was given regular medication.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A nurse who joined the strike said, “As the strike was pre-planned, we had already given medication to patients in Aundh hospital.”