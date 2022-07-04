Orange alert for Maha for next few days: IMD
PUNE: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for central Maharashtra and Konkan and Goa for July 7 and 8 which urges citizens to be ‘alert’ as heavy rains are on the cards. The weather department has also reported that rains are likely to intensify in Pune city from the evening on July 5.
All parts of Pune city reported rainfall on Monday. Till 5.30 pm on Monday, Shivajinagar reported 1.8 mm rainfall. Lohegaon 1.2 mm, Pashan 3.4 mm, Chinchwad 1 mm, Lavale 3.5 mm, and Magarpatta 5 mm, according to the IMD. However, Pune city still has a rain deficit of 127.8 mm.
Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department, IMD Pune, said that rainfall activity is likely to intensify in Pune city and the adjacent ghat areas from the evening on July 5. “Light to moderate showers are anticipated in Pune city. And isolated ghat regions are likely to experience heavy rainfall from July 5 to July 8. Generally, cloudy skies will be seen in Pune city from July 5 onwards,” he said. Kashyapi added that the four sub-divisions of Maharashtra are also likely to see increased rainfall activity in the next few days.
“The monsoon trough is active and south of its normal position. There are strong westerly winds along the west coast in the lower tropospheric levels. A low pressure area lies over north Odisha and adjoining south Jharkhand and gangetic West Bengal. Due to this, localised flooding of roads, waterlogging and traffic disruption are likely,” he said. Kashyapi added that isolated heavy rainfall is likely till July 8 over Konkan and Goa. “Central Maharashtra may report isolated heavy rainfall from July 6 to 8. Vidarbha may report isolated heavy rainfall till July 8,” he said.
With good rainfall on the cards for Maharashtra, it will be a huge respite for the state which has seen an almost dry June leading to a rainfall deficit of 30% by June 30. From June 1 to July 4, Maharashtra has now reported 23% rainfall deficiency. For Vidarbha, the rainfall deficiency is 41% from June 1 till July 4. During the same time, central Maharashtra reported a 39% deficit and Konkan and Goa reported a 29% deficit.
Two NDRF teams in Konkan, five in Mumbai
Pune: In view of the orange alert issued by the India Meteorological Department in parts of Maharashtra and the ongoing rains, two teams of National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in the Konkan region, five in Mumbai and one sent to Nagpur. According to NDRF officials, one team has been positioned at Chiplun, Ratnagiri on Monday while another has been deployed at Mahad, Raigad since Tuesday.
SK Pandey takes charge as new Prayagraj SSP
Shailesh Kumar Pandey, a 2011 batch IPS officer took charge as the new senior superintendent of police of Prayagraj on Monday. Pandey was serving as SSP, Ayodhya before he was transferred to Prayagraj. Pandey took over from Ajay Kumar, who was transferred to CB-CID in Lucknow on Saturday. Pandey hails from Siwan district of Bihar and his wife, Shruti, is the district magistrate of Balrampur.
Court releases 8 accused of June 10 protest in Saharanpur
A local court in Saharanpur has ordered the release of eight persons, who were accused of participating in the June 10 protests and sent to jail along with 77 other persons. Police had arrested 85 persons and registered three cases after a massive protest broke out in the city area, on June 10, after former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma had allegedly made some offensive remarks on Prophet Mohammed during a TV debate.
Security plan for Ram Janmabhoomi discussed
The security plan for Ram Janmabhoomi, prepared by the Central Industrial Security Force, was discussed at the high-level meeting in Ayodhya on Monday. Senior police officials and general secretary of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, were present at the meeting. Additional director general of police (security) BK Singh stated that state forces and central forces are preparing a security plan for Ram Janmabhoomi.
Uttar Pradesh reports one Covid death; drop in fresh cases
Uttar Pradesh reported one death despite a downward trend in the new daily Covid cases on Monday, as per the state health department. Uttar Pradesh reported 297 new Covid cases against 65615 samples tested in the past 24 hours, according to the data. There were 318 new Covid cases on June 15, while on June 14 there were 286 new Covid cases. The death of a Covid positive occurred at King George's Medical University.
