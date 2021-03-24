Home / Cities / Pune News / Ousted district official booked in multiple cases, arrested
An ousted official of Pune district was arrested on Tuesday by Pune rural police crime branch in a case of forgery registered against him in Baramati police station of Pune
An ousted official of Pune district was arrested on Tuesday by Pune rural police crime branch in a case of forgery registered against him in Baramati police station of Pune.

The man was identified as Hanumant Jagnnath Nazirkar (55) a resident of Kothrud, Pune. Nazirkar was arrested in a case of forgery registered against him in 2020 at Baramati police station. The case is under Sections 417, 467, and 468 of Indian Penal Code.

The arrest was made by a team created by Abhinav Deshmukh, Superintendent of Pune rural police in order to find and arrest him.

“The case was registered last year. He was seeking anticipatory bail which was declined by the Bombay High Court more than one month ago. Since then, he was on the run and evading arrest. We got the CR number and the orders to arrest,” said Police inspector Padmakar Ghanwat of Local crime branch, Pune rural police.

While searching for him, the team traced him to Satara. The CCTV footage of his movement led them to find that he was in Mahabaleshwar form where he was arrested.

He is previously booked in a case of cheating at Dattawadi, corruption case at Alankar police station, and a forgery and cheating case registered at APMC police station of Navi Mumbai police.

