Out on bail, criminal and his accomplice arrested for plotting contract murder in Pune

PUNE: The police arrested two criminals for taking up a murder contract to cover the legal expense for their existing criminal case. The contract was given by a locally influential person from Pune. One of the arrested man is currently out on temporary bail in another case and was released during the decongestion process in Yerawada jail during the first wave of Covid pandemic.

The man was identified as Rajan Rajmani and his accomplice was identified as Ibrahim alias Hussain Yakub Shaikh, according to the Pune police. Rajmani, a resident of Kondhwa, was in jail in a murder case.

The two were found on July 14 by a team of police officials from Kondhwa police station under Lullanagar bridge in possession of three countrymade weapons, six magazines, seven live cartridges, and cash worth ₹1,20,000.

Upon interrogation, the two revealed that they had been hired by a local politician from Camp Vivek Yadav to kill a man named Bablu Gawali alias NG. In 2017, Gawali had fired at Yadav which had allegedly prompted him to give a contract on Gawali’s life, according to the police.

“In exchange of killing Gawali, Yadav had promised money; safety from prosecution by police, court, jail; and guaranteed bail in the crimes in which he was currently out on bail,” read a statement from Kondhwa police station.

The two have now been booked under Sections 115, 120(b), 34 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 3(25) of Arms Act and Sections 37(1) with 135 of Maharashtra Police Act registered at Kondhwa police station.