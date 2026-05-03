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Outbreak of bird flu in Nandurbar

There has been an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (bird flu) in the tribal dominated Nandurbar district in north Maharashtra

Published on: May 03, 2026 05:42 am IST
By Ranjan Dasgupta
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Pune/Nashik: There has been an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (bird flu) in the tribal dominated Nandurbar district in north Maharashtra.

There has been an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (bird flu) in the tribal dominated Nandurbar district in north Maharashtra. (HT)

The spread has occurred in three poultry firms in Navapur tehsil of the district. The district registered an outbreak of bird flu in 2006 and 2021.

Nandurbar district collector Mittali Sethi has issued orders for culling of about 1.40 lakh birds in the three affected poultry farms and in other three poultry farms within a radius of one km from the affected farms.

“We have formed a team that will coordinate with all departments in that tehsil to carry out the necessary work. Samples of birds within a radius of 5 kms will be sent for lab tests,” said Sethi.

Sanjay Kachane, district deputy commissioner, animal husbandry (AH) department, said the three affected poultry farms were reporting high mortality of birds.

 
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