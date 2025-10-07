Over 1,000 attend Conceive Naturally Conference in Pune

PUNE: More than 1,000 people participated in the Conceive Naturally Conference (CNC), a one-day fertility and wellness event, held on Sunday at Buntara Bhavana, Baner. People-practice-yoga-on-the-morning-of-the-summer-solstice-in-New-York-s-Times-Square-Reuters-Shannon-Stapleton

Organised by Sayali Kalpesh Vaidya, director of Sundar Wellness Center, the conference aimed to promote natural conception through yoga, Ayurveda, mindfulness, and holistic wellness practices.

Addressing participants, Sayali Vaidya spoke about the importance of emotional well-being and inner balance in fertility, drawing on the principles of Maharshi Patanjali’s yoga philosophy. She also highlighted the benefits of her 90-Day Mindful Fertility Programme, which incorporates meditation, Ayurveda, and wellness retreats.