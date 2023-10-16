Over 1,000 police deployed in Pune ahead of India -Bangladesh WC clash

Pune:

According to Raja, 200 police personnel including 26 senior police officers have been deployed at Hotel Security. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

A total of 1,177 police officers will be deployed to maintain optimum security for the Cricket World Cup match between India and Bangladesh on October 19 at Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium at Gahunje.

More than 100 police officers from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad have been deployed in the city and at the stadium in the Gahunje area, according to officials.

“Both India and Bangladesh teams have been residing in hotels located within Pune city limits, so we have taken adequate security precautions and are ensuring that no untoward incident occurs in the city,” said R Raja, deputy commissioner of police (DCP Special Branch).

As far as Pimpri-Chinchwad Police are concerned Gahunje stadium is under their jurisdiction. Pimpri Chinchwad Police have deployed 977 police personnel including 3 Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) rank officers, 6 Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) rank officers, 80 assistant police inspectors/ police sub inspectors along with teams of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Quick Response Teams (QRT), Home Guards, Bomb Detection Squad (BDDS), among others, have been deployed in the city and at the stadium located in Gahunje area.

Shivaji Pawar, deputy commissioner of police (DCP Special Branch) Pimpri Chinchwad Police said, “The overall security set-up has been divided into- security for stadium and spectators, traffic and parking arrangement, security for the cricket teams. All senior officers visited the stadium and reviewed the security arrangements.

Pawar further said that considering the entry of unknown persons on the field in Chennai, police have kept a special force along the boundary line to avoid entry of unknown persons on the ground.

