Over 10,000 girls join self-defence drive in Pune under ‘Rani Lakshmibai Atmaraksha Abhiyan’

In a push for women’s empowerment and student safety, over 10,000 schoolgirls participated in a self-defence training programme at Sir Parashurambhau (SP) College on March 22 under the ‘Rani Lakshmibai Atmaraksha Abhiyan and Life Skills’ initiative. The event was attended by mayor Manjusha Nagpure, MLA Hemant Rasane, and SCERT director Hemant Vasekar, along with other dignitaries. (HT)

Addressing the gathering, Maharashtra School Education minister Dadaji Bhuse said self-defence is not just physical training but an essential life skill.

“When a girl can protect herself, it builds confidence and instils lifelong discipline, contributing to a stronger nation,” he said.

The event was attended by mayor Manjusha Nagpure, MLA Hemant Rasane, and SCERT director Hemant Vasekar, along with other dignitaries.

The programme is part of a statewide initiative by the School Education and Sports Department for girls from Classes 6 to 12 in government and local body schools. It includes martial arts, yoga, sessions by ex-servicemen, and practical self-defence training by experts. Participants will receive certificates upon completion.

Trainer Shifuji Shaurya Bhardwaj and his team trained around 12,000 students from 476 schools across Pune district. The initiative is supported by SCERT, DIET, and Pune Zilla Parishad.

Students showcased karate and self-defence techniques during the event, demonstrating responses to emergency situations.

Bhuse also stressed the need to give equal importance to arts, sports, and self-defence alongside academics, and proposed introducing ‘Pink Rooms’ in schools to support girls’ health and safety.

Commenting on the initiative, mayor Nagpure said, “Such training should not be limited to a one-day event but should become a lifelong learning process.”

Nagpure said such training should extend beyond one-day events and become a continuous learning process, encouraging students to build confidence and resilience.

Schools have been advised to hold weekly practice sessions to ensure continuity. Officials said the programme aims to foster discipline, courage, and self-reliance among girls across Maharashtra.