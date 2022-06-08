Over 2,000 kg of seized drugs destroyed in Pune

The officials of Pune Customs Commissionerate and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Pune regional unit, destroyed 2,439 kg of drugs on Wednesday.

The move came in wake of the Drug Destruction Day on June 8.

The Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman virtually witnessed the destruction process.

The drugs were destroyed at the state-of-the-art plasma gasification-based incineration facility of M/s Maharashtra Enviro Power Limited, MIDC, Ranjangaon. Mukta Puntambekar, director and Sonali Kale, co-ordinator, from Muktangan rehabilitation centre, Pune, also attended the proceedings.

To deliver a strong message against drug abuse and trafficking, the offices of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, including the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, destroyed over 42,054 kg of narcotics substances, 17,10,845 tablets, 72,757 bottles of cough syrup and 16,336 vials of injections, in a coordinated manner across the country on Wednesday.