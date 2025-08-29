Over 2,055 Ganesh idols immersed on day two; 1,774 kg Nirmalya collected

According to the solid waste management department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), over 2,055 Ganpati idols were immersed on the second day of the ongoing Ganesh festival while the sanitary staff of the civic body collected 1,774 kilogrammes of Nirmalya. Sandip Kadam, head of the solid waste management department of the PMC said that the waste is being scientifically processed to minimise the environmental impact. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the civic body, out of the over 2,055 Ganpati idols immersed, 420 idols were immersed in water tanks; 1,419 idols in iron tanks; and 216 idols were donated instead of being immersed. Additionally, 1,774 kg of Nirmalya (waste from rituals) was collected for eco-friendly disposal. Sandip Kadam, head of the solid waste management department of the PMC said that the waste is being scientifically processed to minimise the environmental impact. “Citizens are requested not to immerse idols in natural water sources but follow eco-friendly alternatives instead. For this purpose, artificial immersion tanks have been arranged at different locations in the city,” Kadam said.

According to officials, only flowers, leaves and garlands are allowed as Nirmalya. Whereas plastic, thermocol, cloth items, idols or idol remains, and food items are not allowed. Organic Nirmalya will be composted and provided to farmers. Citizens are asked not to mix other waste with the waste from rituals.

The idols collected from ward offices will be re-immersed with due respect at the Wagholi quarry in three stages under the supervision of officials and solid waste management department staff. Ward offices are instructed to maintain cleanliness at all public places, roads, open plots, river banks, immersion tanks, and Ganesh mandal areas during the festival.