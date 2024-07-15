Over 200 mm of rainfall in last 48 hours, water storage in Pune dams increases

Active monsoon conditions over Maharashtra have brought good rainfall in many districts of the state. In Pune too, rainfall activity has increased significantly in the last 48 hours especially in the ghat areas and in many places, over 200 mm of rainfall has been recorded in the past 24 hours. This has led to an increase in water storage in the dam areas in Pune. According to irrigation department data, the Khadakwasla dam cluster has recorded 10.12 TMC or 34.71% storage till 5.30 pm on July 14. According to irrigation department data, the Khadakwasla dam cluster has recorded 10.12 TMC or 34.71% storage till 5.30 pm on July 14. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Both the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal branches of the southwest monsoon are currently active, bringing good rainfall in Maharashtra. On July 14, many districts received light to moderate category rainfall whereas in western Maharashtra, the ghat areas of Satara, Ratnagiri and Kolhapur districts received heavy rainfall.

In Pune too, many areas received good rainfall. As per the data, Shivajinagar received 37.6 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours till 8.30 am on July 14 whereas Tamhini, Lonavala and Dawdi (Junnar) received over 200 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours from 8.30 am on July 13 to 8.30 am on July 14. After continuous rainfall throughout the day on July 14, Shivajinagar recorded 16.6 mm rainfall till 5.30 pm whereas Chinchwad, Lohegaon and Pashan reported 16.5, 14 and 10.7 mm rainfall, respectively.

As rainfall activity increased significantly in the catchment areas, water storage in the dams in Pune district also increased. As per the data, the Khadakwasla cluster comprising the Khadakwasla, Panshet, Warasgaon and Temghar dams recorded 10.12 TMC (34.71%) water storage. Bhama Askhed and Pawana dams recorded water storage levels of 21.64% and 25.77%, respectively. The Pune division recorded 28.18% water storage, which was 22.13% on the same day last year.

Shilpa Apte, senior meteorologist, IMD Pune, said, “There is a low-pressure area existing over Gujarat and Maharashtra and westerlies are bringing good rainfall in the district.”

According to the IMD forecast, Pune district is likely to receive heavy rainfall in isolated areas on July 15 and 16 due to which an orange alert has been issued. From July 17 onwards, rainfall activity is likely to reduce in Pune, and IMD has issued a yellow alert for light to moderate rainfall in Pune on July 17 and 18.

Box

Landslide at Sinhagad Fort

Following continuous rainfall on Saturday, July 13, a landslide occurred at Sinhagad Fort early morning on Sunday, July 14. The incident occurred near Atkarwadi on the trekking route. In a video posted by a tourist, big rocks are seen falling from a height. Pradip Sankpal, range forest officer, Pune forest department, said, “The incident occurred on Sunday morning and disrupted the trekking route. Although there is no impact of the incident on that section and entry is allowed as usual, we have appealed to citizens to take precautions while trudging in the area. The forest department is also vigilant about any such incident at Sinhagad Fort.”