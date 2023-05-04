Home / Cities / Pune News / 25 people registered for wildlife census at Bhimashankar sanctuary

25 people registered for wildlife census at Bhimashankar sanctuary

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
May 04, 2023 11:16 PM IST

Over 25 civilians will join the forest department in the annual animal census at Bhimashankar Wildlife Sanctuary on May 5. The census will be done overnight.

Over 25 civilians have registered to participate in the annual animal census at Bhimashankar Wildlife Sanctuary by the forest department on the full moon night of May 5.

The sanctuary is known for housing many animal species, including Indian giant squirrel, leopard, sambar deer, striped hyena, golden jackal, deer, common langur, and Indian pangolin.
The sanctuary is known for housing many animal species, including Indian giant squirrel, leopard, sambar deer, striped hyena, golden jackal, deer, common langur, and Indian pangolin. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The Pune forest department has put up five watch towers at trees near waterholes for the census.

Tushar Chavan, conservator of forest (wildlife), Pune division, said, “The forest department has completed the preparation for animal census. Each watch tower at Bhimashankar Wildlife Sanctuary will accommodate five persons, including forest official and civilians. The observations will be done overnight.”

The sanctuary is known for housing many animal species, including Indian giant squirrel, leopard, sambar deer, striped hyena, golden jackal, deer, common langur, and Indian pangolin.

The forest department has decided to not conduct animal census at Tamhini wildlife sanctuary that was recently included in the wildlife division.

“Considering the sensitivity of wildlife area, we are not conducting the census in Tamhini reserve this year but will keep a strict vigilance of the forest,” Chavan said, adding that the census will cover other ranges under the Pune forest department.

