Over 250 citizens demand tree authority to free trees from artificial lights 

In an online petition, at least 265 citizens urged the Tree Authority Department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to remove artificial lights on trees across the city. Off late, shops across Pune have taken to decorating the trees with lights. This not only works as a slow poison for the trees but also an illegal act under the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975. Many shops and commercial establishments across the city have decorated trees with objects like banners, wires, and nails that disrupt a tree’s natural day-night cycle, potentially affecting its growth and reproductive patterns. (HT PHOTO)

“We are demanding that PMC tree authority take cognisance of the issue and ensure trees across Pune are free from lights,” said the citizens.

Many shops and commercial establishments across the city have decorated trees with objects like banners, wires, and nails that disrupt a tree’s natural day-night cycle, potentially affecting its growth and reproductive patterns. This is because trees rely on the duration of daylight to regulate their biological processes, including photosynthesis and dormancy.

While tree lovers from across the city are making individual demand action against this, there is still a need for a larger group to submit a formal application demanding the urgent attention of Tree authority towards this matter. Hence, Angholichi Goli, a citizen group came up with the idea to file an online petition for this demand. This initiative was launched last week and to date, more than 265 people from across the city have signed the online petition and registered their demand for action against artificial lighting as well as other encroachment on trees in Pune.

Madhav Patil, a founder member of the Angholichi Goli group said, “We cannot afford to lose our trees. Harming trees with objects like nails, artificial lighting and posters is also an illegal act as per the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975. The more citizens raise their voices to save our green cover, the earlier the PMC will act. Hence, we have come up with the idea to file an online petition, in which more people can Participate from across the city. Currently, we are in the process of collecting the application from the citizens and soon it will be submitted to the PMC Tree authority.”