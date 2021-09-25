Over 36% fully vaccinated in Pune district, 81% partially inoculated

Pune: With Pune district crossing over 10 million Covid vaccinations on the day, over 36% of eligible beneficiaries have been fully vaccinated as per the district health office reports. Of the 8.53 million eligible beneficiaries, 81.43% have got the first dose. Pune is one of the only two districts in the state that have crossed the 10 million milestone with Mumbai administering 12.12 million Covid vaccines while Pune administering 10.06 million vaccines as of Friday evening.

The highest percentage of second dose beneficiaries or those who are fully vaccinated are from PCMC area, followed by PMC and then rural Pune as the high presence of vaccination centres in city areas along with government centres drives the vaccination numbers.

Of the total vaccination centres in the district, 1,013 are private and 898 are government. Of these, 795 private centres are from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), 156 PCMC and 65 are from rural. Of the total government centres, 388 are from Pune city, 93 from PCMC and 417 from rural Pune.

Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, district immunisation officer, said, “If the supply remains consistent, we can introduce more centres and increase our vaccination drive even more. More people are now convinced that vaccination does indeed immunise people against Covid. The supply has been better in the last couple of weeks. If it continues, we would be able to reach halfway with regards to fully vaccinated people within the next few weeks and then in the next 3-4 months or by yearend hopefully all eligible beneficiaries would be fully vaccinated with both the doses in the district. Along with government’s support in providing consistent supply, private players in Pune also contributed and we could catch up the 10 million mark.”