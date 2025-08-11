Over 5,000 abandoned vehicles taken off roads by Pune traffic police

In a bid to decongest roads and improve public safety, the Pune traffic police in coordination with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has taken off city roads more than 5,000 abandoned vehicles over the past six months even as bottlenecks continue on many stretches. Of the more than 5,000 vehicles, over 1,000 abandoned vehicles have been taken off the roads in the past 15 days alone, senior police officials claimed. The drive targets derelict and unattended vehicles—many of them left at the same spot for months—across residential colonies, commercial hubs, and narrow internal lanes. Officials said such vehicles often cause logjams and pose safety risks. The police have urged residents to avoid dumping old/dilapidated vehicles on public roads and report abandoned vehicles via helplines/online portals. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Himmat Jadhav said, “We have intensified efforts to clear abandoned vehicles, particularly from the central parts of Pune, where they have been major contributors to congestion. This drive is part of a long-term plan, and our goal is to address the problem in its entirety in the next six months.”

Following the police commissioner’s instructions, the traffic department is adhering to a structured legal process wherein the owners of such vehicles are first served notice and given grace period to remove or reclaim their vehicles failing which, the vehicles are towed, seized and eventually auctioned after completion of legal formalities.

Officials said that the campaign has gained momentum following years of complaints from citizens’ groups, local legislators, and activists. They said that taking abandoned vehicles off the roads is already showing results, with several high-density pockets witnessing improved traffic flow. Many of these abandoned vehicles had become breeding grounds for mosquitoes or potential hideouts for anti-social elements; both issues have been addressed.

Citizen-activist Sunil Aiyer said, “People often leave old or damaged vehicles on the streets because it is easier than going through the formal scrapping process. Once a vehicle is beyond economical repair, owners see it as a burden. Many don’t want to spend on towing or legal paperwork, so they just dump the vehicles. Unfortunately, this is seen as the path of least resistance.”

Whereas Amit Tyagi, a resident of Pashan, said, “Many a times, the police take such vehicles off the roads only for other vehicles to take their place. There needs to be sustained action.”

Traffic police officials noted that the older parts of Pune, with their narrow internal roads, are the worst affected. The space occupied by unused vehicles could otherwise be used for parking, pedestrian movement, or emergency access.

The police have urged residents to avoid dumping old/dilapidated vehicles on public roads and report abandoned vehicles via helplines/online portals. As part of its awareness drive, the department will also share information on auctions, scrapping guidelines, and the legal consequences of abandonment. The joint operation with the PMC will continue over the next six months.