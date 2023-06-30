Class 11 admissions: Round 2 merit list to be declared on July 3

PUNE The registration for the second round of admissions for Class 11 ended on June 29 at 10 pm and the merit list will be declared on July 3. From July 3 to 5 students need to confirm their admissions in the respective allotted colleges, said officials.

s per the education department, a total of 42,239 students have been selected for admission in the first round, and out of them 23,415 students have confirmed admissions. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On July 5 the education department will declare the vacancy list of seats for round 3.

In Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, more than 5,500 students have been banned in round two. They will not be able to participate in this round but will directly qualify for the third round.

As per the education department, a total of 42,239 students have been selected for admission in the first round, and out of them 23,415 students have confirmed admissions. So, a total of 18,824 students have not taken admissions. Among them, 5,449 students did not take admissions despite getting the college of their first choice.

In the first round, 66 students have been denied admission due to various reasons and the admission of 166 students has been cancelled. Along with these students, 5,582 students who did not get admission in the first preference order have been banned. Meanwhile, only 33 per cent of the total admission capacity has been filled in the first round, said officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I did not take admission in round one as it was the college of fourth preference. I will wait for the next round to get college of my preference,” said Shaurya Somawanshi, a Class 11 student.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON