Over 90 per cent SPPU students appear for online exam

On Saturday, 90.14 percent students appeared for the proctored online examination conducted by Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). Of the 28,131 total students, 25,356 were present for the online examination.

According to SPPU officials, students appeared for a total of 74 subjects on Saturday. In the first half and hour, some students of Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) faced problems. However, these problems were resolved in half an hour, and students could resume the examination immediately.

A war room was set up by SPPU to address various queries posed by students. Students could call on the helpline number or access a chatbox with their questions regarding any technical difficulty.

Mahesh Kakade, controller of examination at SPPU said that the war room officials kept a track of students and checked if they were involved in any malpractices.

“Many students contacted the helpline with their queries. Some of them had not seen the timetable properly, and hence thought that their paper was on Saturday, others had some technical difficulties which were resolved,” said Kakade.

SPPU set up a helpline number, 020– 71530202 to help and assist students with any technical glitches. Many students contacted the helpline with their queries.

War room officials said that as many students did not see the timetable for the exam correctly, they thought that their exam was today. Hence, they called on the helpline number on Saturday. Officials at the war room of SPPU said that around 3,500 students contacted the helpline number with their queries on the first day of examination whereas, 1,500 students used the chatbox to resolve their issues about the examination.

SPPU war room officials also added that students who did not appear for the mock test faced difficulty in setting up their camera.