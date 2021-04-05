Over a million doses administered in Pune, 8% of population get first dose

Pune has inoculated 8 per cent of its population in the district as over a million doses have been given. As of Tuesday, the district has seen 10.75 lakh vaccinations of which 9.88 lakh have got only the first dose and of those who got the first jab 87,775 have got the second dose. The district has over 523 vaccination sites.

The district has vaccinated 5.23 lakh men and 4.64 lakh women. Of the total doses administered, 9.78 lakh are of Covishield and remaining Covaxin. Since the past one week Pune has reported the highest per day vaccination in the state and so the administration now hopes to vaccinate one lakh beneficiaries per day.

To ensure vaccination for all in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued orders to ensure that those working in essential services shops must get the vaccine as prescribed by the Government of India and also the non-essential shops that remain close during the restrictions period must also get the vaccines as prescribed by the government norms. PMC has also issued guidelines to ensure vaccination of all employees in wedding halls.

To increase vaccination, Sudhir Mehta, lead and coordinator, Pune Platform for Covid-19 Response, has asked the government to withdraw its latest directive which restricts further registration and vaccination of healthcare and frontline workers.

He said, “With increased vaccination centres, our hospitals have recruited additional staff, most of whom are still not vaccinated. The volunteer groups who are the major drivers of our vaccination campaigns and smooth implementation are also not eligible for vaccination. This has taken us aback in our journey towards safeguarding Pune district that is going through an emergency crisis situation with close to 10,000 cases a day and average 50 daily deaths. We are witnessing deaths of 27–28-year-olds due to Covid, which is an alarming situation and is creating an apprehension amongst volunteer groups as well. Given the situation, volunteers, frontline and healthcare workers who are not covered by vaccination and do not fall under eligible categories are now backing out. This will result in a dramatic fall in the daily vaccination numbers due to healthcare staff and volunteer short staff.”

Ensuring protection against the virus

Sites conducting vaccination in Pune district: 523

Government: 407

Private: 116

Total vaccination doses: 1,079,352

Dose 1: 991,474

Dose 2: 87,878

Male: 525,554

Female:465,834

Covishield: 981,906

Covaxin: 97,446

Vaccinations by age:

18-25 years: 25,205

25-40 years: 123,831

40-60 years: 374,599

Above 60 years:467,679

*data from Government of India’s Co-WIN dashboard