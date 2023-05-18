Unpruned trees block traffic signals on Pune roads

The overgrown branches of trees covering traffic signals in various parts of the city are causing inconvenience to vehicle users and commuters, besides leaving the roads dangerous for travel. The situation was observed on stretches in Valvekarnagar, Mukundnagar, Padmavati, Katraj Dairy and Pashan-Baner link road.

The overgrown branches of trees covering traffic signals on Baner-Pashan Link Road. (Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)

Commuters said that overgrown vegetation and low hanging tree branches hide traffic lights making it dangerous for them to drive without knowing whether the signal is red or green. Obstruction of traffic lights also causes traffic jams, mostly on weekends.

“It is dangerous to drive on roads when it is raining as branches block signals,” said Shital Jadhav, a resident of Vimannagar.

“Branches disrupt commuters’ vision leaving them confused regarding the traffic signals and posing danger on narrow roads or near construction sites. Authorities should carry out tree pruning so that signals are visible,” said Nikhil Bhoir, a commuter.

The civic administration in its recent drive removed illegal flexes blocking the traffic signal at Tilak Road and other places.

Sandeep Khalate, tree officer at PMC’s Aundh-Baner Ward, said, “We have started tree pruning drive near traffic signals as part of monsoon preparedness exercise. PMC is yet to receive complaint of branches blocking signals, but will immediately take action on such cases.”