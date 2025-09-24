PUNE: The growing menace of overloaded trucks on Ahilyanagar Road, Solapur Road, and Satara Road has made commuting increasingly dangerous, with these three stretches emerging as the city’s most accident-prone highways. Despite repeated calls from citizens for stricter enforcement, checks remain weak even as fatalities mount. Overloaded trucks on three highways turn deadly for Pune commuters

According to Pune traffic police records, more than 1,200 accidents have been reported on these highways over the past five years, resulting in over 1,475 fatalities. The trend shows no sign of abating. Between January and August 2025 alone, 195 accidents and 199 deaths have already been recorded on these stretches.

Local commuters say that overloaded trucks, reckless driving, and a lack of regulation are the leading causes behind frequent tragedies.

“Every day, we travel in fear. Overloaded trucks race past smaller vehicles, and accidents are waiting to happen. Many families have even shifted away from these roads due to the constant risk,” said Hemant Makwana, a Wagholi resident who lives near Ahilyanagar Road.

Road safety experts argue that the absence of sustained enforcement is the biggest gap.

Activist Anjali Patil said, “The highways need dedicated monitoring. Unless strict checks on overloaded trucks and technological surveillance like cameras are implemented, accidents will keep increasing.”

The numbers underline the scale of the crisis. In the past five years, more than 500 pedestrians have lost their lives in accidents involving heavy vehicles on these highways, making them unsafe not only for drivers but also for local residents.

Citizens have repeatedly urged the police and civic authorities to act against overloading, but results have been limited.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP Traffic) Himmat Jadhav acknowledged the seriousness of the problem.

“Overloaded trucks not only violate the law but also increase the risk of fatal accidents. We have launched targeted drives against such vehicles, and strict action is being taken. At the same time, we are working on long-term measures such as installing surveillance cameras at key points, increasing night patrolling, and coordinating with the RTO for joint checks. Our priority is to safeguard citizens, and we appeal to the public to immediately report instances of overloading so that timely action can be taken,” he said.