Padma awards to vocalist Prabha Atre, Dr Cyrus Poonawalla

The central government on Tuesday, on the eve of 73rd Republic Day, announced the names of the Padma awardees.

Among the names announced for Padma award on the eve of 73rd Republic Day included Padma Vibhushan to veteran singer of Kirana Gharana Dr Prabha Atre and Padma Bhushan to Dr Cyrus Poonawalla, Chairman of Poonawalla Group, CMD, Serum Institute of India and Padma Shri to Dr Balaji Tambe (posthumously).

Dr Prabha Atre was overwhelmed and thanked her gurus, parents and her students. “This is the biggest award in my life and I am very happy. It is the music and listeners who have given me an identity, for which I am thankful. This happiness extends to my students, friends and family. It is indeed a great occasion on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day that this honour is announced,” said Atre.

Acknowledging the Padma Bhushan Awardees announcement by Government of India, Dr Cyrus S Poonawalla, MD, Serum Institute of India, said, “It is a great privilege for me to be amongst a prestigious list of illustrious people who have contributed to the growth of our country. I would like to express my gratitude to the Government of India for this honor. Health is one of the strongest pillars of society, and I will continue to work towards making it equitable for all.”

Adar Poonawalla, MD Serum Institute of India in his tweet praised the government for conferring the Padma Award to his father. “My heartiest congratulations to all the deserving individuals who will receive the Padma awards this year. I thank the government of India for acknowledging my mentor, my hero, my father, Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla.”