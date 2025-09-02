Painter dies after fall from 14th floor of construction site

A tragic accident occurred on Sunday, August 31, when a 34-year-old painter died after falling from the 14th floor of a newly constructed high-rise building on Sinhgad Road, officials said. The deceased has been identified as Mobud Marud Hasan, 34, who hailed from Balrampur district in Uttar Pradesh. According to police, Hasan was working on a painting job at the building, located near Vitthalwadi Kaman on Sinhgad Road. According to police, Hasan was working on a painting job at the building, located near Vitthalwadi Kaman on Sinhgad Road. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

He was assigned to paint a gallery wall on the 14th floor. While carrying out the job, he reportedly lost his balance and fell from a height, landing on the building’s clubhouse on the ground floor.

Despite being rushed to a hospital, Hasan was declared dead on arrival. RR Adgale, API at Sinhgad Road Police Station, stated, “While performing painting work, a worker fell from the 14th floor and tragically passed away. We have booked the labour contractor, Atiqour Rahman Khan, for negligence in ensuring worker safety at the site.”

As per a complaint filed by the deceased’s brother, a case has been registered against the labour contractor under Section 106(1) of the BNS. The investigation is ongoing.