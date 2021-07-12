Palmist arrested for branding businessman’s wife as ‘bad omen’

A palmist by the name of Raghunath Yemul was arrested by Pune city police for advising a local businessman to leave his “bad omen” wife, according to the police.

The arrested man was identified as Raghunath Rajaram Yemul (48), a resident of Dhawalgiri Apartment, Ivory Estates in Baner area of Pune. Yemul was remanded to police custody.

The case was registered against Ganesh alias Kedar Gaikwad, his father Nanasaheb Gaikwad, their family members, and one bodyguard. However, the police also arrested Yemul in it for provoking the 36-year-old man to leave his wife by making him believe that it if he remained married to the complainant, he would never become an MLA or a minister.

“Because of this, he asked her to get a divorce from her and take custody of their son. He asked the family to use a lemon he had given to them in order to rid the family of bad omens. The family believed him and began physically and mental abuse. In the 21st century, members of the well-known family believed such things and mistreated a highly educated woman,” read a statement by the police.

A case under Sections 498(a), 354, 392, 323, 325, 406, 420, 506, 120(b), 34 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 3 of Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961 was registered at Chaturshringi police station.

Invoke Anti Black-magic Act: ANiS

The workers of Andhashradha Nirmoolan Samiti (ANiS), a non-government organisation (NGO) started by slain rationalist and anti-superstition activist Dr Narndra Dabholkar, have demanded that the anti-black magic act be invoked in the case. Dr Dabholkar, who was shot dead in Pune, was instrumental in formulation of the law.

“A woman in Pune has been beaten up mercilessly along with physical and mental torture. More seriously, a spiritual guru Raghunath Yemul has told the family that this woman is a bad omen, will bring bad luck, and her time of birth is wrong. He subjected her to superstitious customs. This is a serious case. ANiS urges the Maharashtra government and police to take strict action,” said Prashant Potdar of ANiS.

“The police have arrested him, but they have not invoked the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013. This case clearly falls under its ambit,” said Milind Deshmukh of ANiS.

Another case against Gaikwad

When the case was registered at Chaturshringi, a case of attempted murder was also registered against the father-son duo at Hinjewadi police station.

In that case, the complainant woman has alleged that her husband fired a gun at her. She was not injured in the firing, according to the police.

A case under Sections 377, 307, 323, 324, 504, 506, and 109 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 3(27) of Arms Act was registered at Hinjewadi police station as well.