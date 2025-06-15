Search Search
Sunday, Jun 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pandharpur residents hold symbolic ballot to oppose corridor project 

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jun 15, 2025 05:00 AM IST

Of the 485 participants, 458 voted against the corridor, 15 were in favour, nine remained neutral, and three votes were declared invalid

In a strong show of public opposition, residents of Pandharpur conducted a symbolic secret ballot on Saturday to register their dissent against the proposed Pandharpur corridor project. Organised by the Pandharpur Tirth Kshetra Bachao Samiti, the initiative sought to collect transparent, fear-free feedback from those directly affected by the controversial development plan. 

Organised by the Pandharpur Tirth Kshetra Bachao Samiti, the initiative sought to collect transparent, fear-free feedback from those directly affected by the controversial development plan.  (HT)
Organised by the Pandharpur Tirth Kshetra Bachao Samiti, the initiative sought to collect transparent, fear-free feedback from those directly affected by the controversial development plan.  (HT)

The vote was held across several localities in the town. Of the 485 participants, 458 voted against the corridor, 15 were in favour, nine remained neutral, and three votes were declared invalid. 

“This symbolic vote has exposed the illusion created by the administration and brought the truth to light,” said Abhay Singh Ichganokar-Kulkarni, head of the Samiti.  

“Considering this clear mandate, the administration should immediately cancel the project,” he said. 

The proposed corridor, inspired by the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi, aims to redevelop the area around the Vitthal-Rukmini temple. Plans include widening roads, relocating shops, and improving amenities to better accommodate pilgrims. 

While the government describes it as a modernisation effort, opponents argue it threatens Pandharpur’s heritage and could displace local businesses and residents. District collector Kumar Ashirvad could not be reached for comment despite multiple attempts. 

News / Cities / Pune / Pandharpur residents hold symbolic ballot to oppose corridor project 
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 15, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On