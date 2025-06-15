Pandharpur residents hold symbolic ballot to oppose corridor project 

In a strong show of public opposition, residents of Pandharpur conducted a symbolic secret ballot on Saturday to register their dissent against the proposed Pandharpur corridor project. Organised by the Pandharpur Tirth Kshetra Bachao Samiti, the initiative sought to collect transparent, fear-free feedback from those directly affected by the controversial development plan. Organised by the Pandharpur Tirth Kshetra Bachao Samiti, the initiative sought to collect transparent, fear-free feedback from those directly affected by the controversial development plan. (HT)

The vote was held across several localities in the town. Of the 485 participants, 458 voted against the corridor, 15 were in favour, nine remained neutral, and three votes were declared invalid.

“This symbolic vote has exposed the illusion created by the administration and brought the truth to light,” said Abhay Singh Ichganokar-Kulkarni, head of the Samiti.

“Considering this clear mandate, the administration should immediately cancel the project,” he said.

The proposed corridor, inspired by the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi, aims to redevelop the area around the Vitthal-Rukmini temple. Plans include widening roads, relocating shops, and improving amenities to better accommodate pilgrims.

While the government describes it as a modernisation effort, opponents argue it threatens Pandharpur’s heritage and could displace local businesses and residents. District collector Kumar Ashirvad could not be reached for comment despite multiple attempts.