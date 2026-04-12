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Panel to probe after pregnant woman wrongly diagnosed with HIV in Solapur

She allegedly faced mental harassment, character allegations and was forced out of her home. She later underwent tests earlier this month at multiple government and private facilities, all returned negative results

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 05:16 am IST
By Vicky Pathare
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The public health department has appointed a four-member committee to inquire into a complaint by a pregnant woman who alleged she was wrongly diagnosed as HIV positive at a sub-district hospital in Akluj, Solapur district, officials said on Saturday.

The four-member inquiry committee was formed on April 9. (HT FILE)

According to the complaint, the woman, a resident of Akluj, was seven months pregnant when she visited the Sub-District Hospital, Akluj, on August 16, 2024, for a routine medical examination. She underwent blood tests, including HIV testing, and was later given a report stating she was HIV positive.

She was referred to an HIV centre for further treatment and disease management. On August 17, she visited the Anti-Retroviral Therapy Centre (ARTC) in Pandharpur, where, based on the report issued at Akluj, she started treatment. Due to her pregnancy, she could not opt for a second opinion at that time and continued taking the prescribed medicines.

According to officials, she continued the medication until recently, when her in-laws learned about her condition. She allegedly faced mental harassment, character allegations and was forced out of her home. She later underwent tests earlier this month at multiple government and private facilities, all returned negative results.

The case has triggered demands for a transparent probe, strict action against those found responsible and compensation for the affected woman.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / Panel to probe after pregnant woman wrongly diagnosed with HIV in Solapur
Home / Cities / Pune / Panel to probe after pregnant woman wrongly diagnosed with HIV in Solapur
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