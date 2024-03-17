Parents concerned as state decides to change school timings

Although the state government has decided to modify school schedules for the upcoming academic year, many parents have expressed their reservations regarding the same. Many parents are opposed to changing school hours, and if the school hours are modified, the increased bus fare will be borne by the parents. As a result, parents are now urging the government not to change the school schedule. Due to lifestyles change, kids don’t get enough sleep. As a result, when children arrive at school early in the morning, they are not focused on their academics. Considering this, the state’s school education department has decided to adjust the school hours, says official. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

“Due to lifestyles change, kids don’t get enough sleep. As a result, when children arrive at school early in the morning, they are not focused on their academics, and their parents are also stressed. Considering this, the State’s School Education Department has decided to adjust the school hours, however, this is not practicable for all of the children and their parents,” stated Kishore Mandakia, secretary of the State parents’ organisation.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

However, the school bus drivers first objected to this decision. Also, if the school timings are at the same time, there will be no option but to increase the school bus fare. Therefore, the Maharashtra State School Bus Association is demanding that the school timings should not be changed. Meanwhile, parents are also contacting the school management and demanding that the school timings not be changed.

“The government was expected to ask the parents and take a decision. We are not ready to send them to school after 9 am. Therefore, no change should be made in school timings, and parents and students should not disturb the already prepared schedule unnecessarily,” said Shrutika Kenjale a parent.

Reacting to the development, Dilip Singh Vishwakarma, President, Maha Parents Association, said, “The government did not take this decision after consulting the parents. Parents coordinate their children’s school timings with their professional commitments. If one child attends school one time and the other child another time, all the planning of the parents will be disturbed, and they will be burdened with the school bus fees. So, the government should not change the school timings. Parents should be allowed to send their children to school as per their schedule.”