Parents irked over introduction of two shifts in Pimple-Saudagar school

The decision of a school in Pimple Saudagar – G K Gurukul – to conduct classes for students from class 1 to 3 in two shifts hasn’t gone down well with the students’ parents who are now questioning the change in timings and the rationale behind it. The current timing for the primary and secondary class is 8 am to 2.30 pm and for pre-primary, it is 8.30 am to 12.30 pm. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

In an email sent a couple of days ago, the school management informed the students’ parents about a planned adjustment in timings for students from class 1 to 3 in the academic year 2025-2026.

The email read: “With increasing demand for admissions each year due to the overwhelming number of requests, we have been unable to accommodate all prospective students. In response to this and as part of our ongoing efforts to enhance the educational experience and meet the needs of our growing community, we are introducing a double shift system starting from the academic session 2025-26.”

“Initially, the double shift system will apply to classes 1 to 3. To implement this, we will be revising the school timings for all classes. Additionally, the class teacher will mail a Microsoft form for parents of students in classes 1 to 2 to indicate their preferred shift. Kindly fill in the form latest by November 30, 2024,” the email read.

The current timing for the primary and secondary class is 8 am to 2.30 pm and for pre-primary, it is 8.30 am to 12.30 pm. From the academic year 2025-26 however, the school will have two shifts – 7.15 am to 12.30 pm (shift 1) and 12.45 pm to 6 pm (shift 2) for classes 1 to 3; 7.15 am to 1.15 pm for classes 4 to 10; and 7.15 am to 12.30 pm for classes 11 to 12. Parents claim that the move contradicts the state government’s general resolution (GR) issued in February 2024, which mandates that school timings for classes 1 to 4 must not begin earlier than 9 am.

A parent of a primary class student said, “We rely on schools to follow government norms for the welfare of children. Changing the timings against the GR not only violates the rule but also creates unnecessary confusion for working parents.”

Another parent said, “The current timings work well for students and parents alike. Shifting to a two-shift system will unnecessarily disturb the routine and could impact the children’s health and performance. We want the school to reconsider the decision as 7 am is too early.”

Prashant Naik, administrator, G K Gurukul, informed that the GR has already been challenged by the schools in court but G K Gurukul has all the necessary permissions from the CBSE board and state government for changing the timings. “The decision was taken by the school after discussion with the parents and teachers. The same was also approved during the PTA meeting held in June. Many schools are doing the same due to the large number of students enrolling. The new timing will be implemented from the next academic year,” Naik said.

Sangeeta Bangar, education officer, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, said that the GR issued by the state government must be followed by the school. “The school can start classes in two shifts, but the primary students’ class cannot be started early morning. They will also need the permission from the state director’s office to start classes in two shifts,” she said.