Parents, students react sharply after offline board exams decision

Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad on Saturday confirmed that an offline examination will be conducted for Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC). However, parents and students are unhappy with the decision due to the rising Covid cases in the city and State.

Highlighting the problems students are facing, city-based class 10 student, Nisha Channe said that even if the syllabus has been reduced, there are many topics which are very hard to understand.

“Even during online teaching, all year long, we have faced network issues due to which teaching was not efficient. All our exams were also online so far, so we are out of practice to write examinations, even if there is an extra half hour. Also, there is this problem of wearing masks compulsorily when we are attempting the exam. In this heat, how can we write while wearing a mask? The risk continues if the offline examination is conducted,” said Channe.

Jayshree Deshpande, president of the Parents’ association of Pune said that the city is witnessing a new surge of Covid cases.

“Every day the Covid threat is increasing, and lockdown seems inevitable. On the other hand, if any family member is positive how will the student appear for the paper? Also, there is no vaccine for children. The threat is increasing day by day. The whole year went by in online education, many students are reportedly saying that there are plenty of concepts that are not clear. There is a lot of mental and physical pressure on students today,” said Deshpande.

She added that this offline examination seems only a formality.

“Class 10 students at least should be given Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) and should be given the stream they wish in class 11. Anyways, there will be just online classes for class 11 also as the covid cases are on the rise,” said Deshpande.

Harishchandra Gaikwad, president, Pune district Mukhyadhyapak Sangh (Headmaster’s association) have supported the decision made by the government.

“The list of instructions was made keeping in mind the need for every school from across the state. We are also hoping that teachers get the vaccination before the examinations so that everyone is safe while the offline exams are conducted. Moreover, more time between two papers has been given to the students. Also, the time to attempt the paper is also increased keeping the challenges of the students in mind,” added Gaikwad.