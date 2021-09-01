Parts of Maharashtra likely to receive above-normal rainfall in September: IMD

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast Konkan, Goa and adjoining parts of central Maharashtra may receive normal to above-normal rainfall in September. Officials also noted that withdrawal of monsoon may be delayed this time.

If monsoon picks up pace during September, many parts of Pune district may receive good rainfall, said, officials.

Between June 1 and September 1, the district has reported 705.4 mm rainfall which is one per cent less than normal.

In August alone, Pune district has reported the fourth-lowest rainfall since 1995. Pune district reported 83.3 mm in August.

M Mohapatra, director-general, IMD, said that parts of Central Maharashtra that are adjoining Konkan and Goa may receive normal to above-normal rainfall in September.

“However, as per forecast so far by different models, interior central Maharashtra may receive below normal rainfall,” said Mohapatra.

With three monsoon breaks so far, central Maharashtra has reported five per cent excess rainfall with actual rainfall of 628.8 mm between June 1 till September 1.

During the same time, Konkan and Goa have reported 12 per cent excess rainfall with 2845.1 mm rainfall. Vidarbha however has reported 14 per cent less than normal rainfall and Marathwada has reported 20 per cent excess rainfall in the given period.

Speaking about the monsoon withdrawal, Mohapatra added that southwest monsoon withdrawal may be delayed this time.

“The withdrawal of monsoon as per new dates is during the third week of September. However, as per the extended range forecast, we are expecting a delay in withdrawal of southwest monsoon,” said Mohapatra.

Not just Maharashtra and Pune city, India as a whole has reported less rainfall in August.

Mohapatra added that the rainfall averaged over the country as a whole during September 2021 is most likely to be above normal.

“The rainfall in September will be more than 110 per cent of the long-period average (LPA)). The LPA of rainfall during September based on the data of 1961-2010 is about 170 mm. Considering the expected above normal rainfall activity during September 2021, the current deficiency of nine per cent in seasonal rainfall during June to August is likely to reduce and accumulated seasonal rainfall from June 1 to September 30, 2021, is likely to be around the lower end of the normal,” said Mohapatra.