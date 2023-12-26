Passengers suffer after cancellation of local trains on Pune Lonavla route

Commuters between Pune and Lonavla experienced substantial inconvenience due to disruptions in train services as a result of technical issues. The Pune Division DRM reported that two critical local trains—01564 from Pune at 11:17 and 01561 from Lonavla at 14:50—were cancelled due to unforeseen rail congestion between Malavli and Lonavla stations. Owing to long weekends, the Pune Mumbai expressway witnessed traffic congestion. (HT PHOTO)

This was part of a larger trend involving 34 trains as a result of ongoing upgrades on the Sangli-Miraj line. Commuters were warned to monitor announcements of temporary cancellations and delays.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“Authorities are working diligently to address issues and restore regular train services as soon as possible,” read Railways instructions to passengers.

As per the information given by the railways, there was a disruption of local train services on Monday between the Pune to Lonavla route in which two local trains were cancelled.

As there was a line blockage on the route, the repair work was done on an immediate basis by the railway workers.

“I regularly travel by local trains from Lonavla to Pune for work, but when I arrived at Pune station on Monday to board the local train, it was announced that it had been cancelled. Railways cannot cancel any trains at the last minute, causing hundreds of passengers to suffer,” said Mohit Kenje a frequent local train passenger.