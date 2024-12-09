Pastor couple booked for hurting religious feelings 

The Kothrud police have booked Pastor Gopal Randive and his wife ‘sister’ Asha Randive on charges of hurting religious feelings of the Hindu faith through words, gestures and objects and section 3 (2) of Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013 following a complaint by Vaibhav Vitthal Bhikole (26), a resident of Gujarat Colony near Ekta Mitra Mandal on Sunday. According to the right-wing organisations, the pastor couple had been conducting proselytising programmes at places like Uttamnagar, Ramwadi, Warje, Rahul Nagar near Kothrud Stand, Tejas Society, and Prithvi Hotel area. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Right-wing groups have accused the couple on charges of allegedly denigrating Hindu faith and resorting to forcible conversion of poor Hindu slum dwellers of the area.

According to the complaint, a missionary group led by pastor Gopal Ranadive and ‘sister’ Asha Ranadive was trying to preach Christianity through an organisation called ‘Bandhanmukt Seva Karya’ in Gosavi settlement near Dahanukar colony on Sunday.

“Pastor Ranadive and sister Asha were giving people a special ‘Holy anointing oil’ to the programme attendees claiming that the consecrated oil effectively cured all health problems, illnesses and sickness,” the FIR added.

