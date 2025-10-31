Pune: With the charity commissioner ordering cancellation of the controversial land transaction involving the Seth Hirachand Nemchand Memorial Trust hostel in Pune, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and cabinet minister Chandrakant Patil, on Thursday, came out strongly in support of Union Minister and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol, who had been facing allegations in the case. Patil backs Mohol as Jain Trust land row ends

Patil’s support for Mohol appears crucial as the Pune MP was looking isolated in the case with many in the party not openly backing him.

Extending support to Mohol, Patil said his name was “dragged unnecessarily” into the controversy. “The growing strength of the BJP has become a matter of envy for some, who keep trying to malign our leaders—especially as elections draw near. The attempt to defame Mohol was part of this envy-driven agenda,” he said.

Patil thanked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for “delivering justice to the sentiments of the Jain community” and said the decision to scrap the deal reflected the government’s commitment to social harmony.

“The BJP has earned people’s trust across communities through consistent work, and CM Fadnavis has reaffirmed that faith. It’s time to move on and ensure the city’s atmosphere does not get further vitiated,” he said.

“Today’s order by the charity commissioner has shown what I have said before, that the Jain community will not have to protest. Some political leaders for their own benefit tried to criticise me. But the Jain community has always backed me in the entire episode,” said Mohol.