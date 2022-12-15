Patil instructs admin to provide more buses, toilets, water for Jan 1 event at Bhima-Koregaon

As huge crowds are expected to converge at Bhima-Koregaon on January 1, 2023 to celebrate Shaurya Din (victory day) – the first such after the Covid-19 pandemic – Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil has asked the administration to provide water, toilets, additional buses and police bandobast on this day. Patil on Thursday held a review meeting for preparations ahead of Shaurya Din at Bhima-Koregaon on Ahmednagar road.

“As the January 1, 2023 programme is the first such after the Covid-19 pandemic, five to six lakh people are expected to visit Bhima-Koregaon. Last year, there was a shortage of buses. Even during lunch time, many PMPML drivers and the government machinery were found missing. Against this backdrop, instructions have been given to provide double the number of buses as compared to previous years. A total 10,000 government staffers will be deputed for management on this day. We have ensured that the government staff and PMPML drivers don’t need to go anywhere for lunch and that they get lunch boxes at their place of duty.”

The district administration has been instructed to provide more toilets while the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will provide water tankers. Instructions have been given to provide 2 lakh use-and-throw glasses on this day for citizens to be able to drink water. The social welfare department has already approved the funds for the programme.

Whereas Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil also held a review meeting for the G20 conference slated to be held in Pune. Divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao, Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, and police officers were present at the meeting. “Though the administration is doing the necessary preparations, citizens should also participate in this event as it is a matter of pride for all of us. A total 200 invitees from 40 countries are visiting Pune. Some of the ministers from their respective countries are visiting too. Keeping that in mind, there will be additional police bandobast and some roads might be kept closed for temporary traffic movement. Citizens need to cooperate with us. The district information office will release short videos in the next few days to brief citizens about G20 and the agenda of various meetings. This will make citizens aware of the international event.

