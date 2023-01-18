Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Patil meets Bhide Wada owner to discuss national monument status

Patil meets Bhide Wada owner to discuss national monument status

pune news
Published on Jan 18, 2023 08:13 PM IST

Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday held a discussion with Pune Merchant Bank chairman Vijay Dhere, the owner Bhide Wada site, in connection with the construction of a national monument at Bhide Wada

Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil (left) held a discussion with Pune Merchant Bank Chairman Vijay Dhere on Wednesday (HT PHOTO)
ByJigar Hindocha

Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday held a discussion with Pune Merchant Bank chairman Vijay Dhere, the owner Bhide Wada site, in connection with the construction of a national monument at Bhide Wada.

Patil said, “After a positive discussion, Dhere assured to cooperate for the building of national monument. Bhide Wada should become a national monument as people’s sentiments are attached with it.”

Responding positively to the Guardian Minister’s call, Dhere assured to discuss with all the members and tenants of the bank and take a cooperative role.

In January first week, Patil met the state’s advocate general Birendra Saraf. In this meeting, he apprised Saraf about the government’s position regarding Bhide Wada. Patil also requested Saraf to present the position of the government effectively in this regard in the High Court.

Currently, the school started in 1848 at Bhide Wada is in a dilapidated condition after being shut down almost 15 years ago. Plans to redevelop Bhide Wada as a national monument have not taken off due to opposition from the owners of the shops located there.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP