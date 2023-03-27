Patil reviews water situation in Pune in view of El Nino forecast

Considering the forecast of deficient rainfall in the coming monsoon in view of El Nino effect, Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil has instructed the Pune Municipal Corporation(PMC) to properly plan the usage of the existing water stock in the dams.

City gets water from Khadkwasla, Panshet, Temghar and Varasgaon dam. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, Maharashtra cabinet also discussed the impact of El Nino on coming monsoon and officials have asked all local bodies to take care of the existing water stock to avoid water scarcity if the monsoons are delayed.

Patil on Monday held a review meeting with PMC officials. He said, “The weather department has forecasted less rainfall and delayed rains. Considering this, the PMC should plan its water usage to avoid scarcity in the later months. The administration should plan water usage till August.”

Earlier, PMC water department head Aniruddha Pawaskar had said that the PMC has already received the letter from state government regarding usage of water stock.

Pune is getting water from Khadkwasla, Panshet, Temghar and Varasgaon dam. Along with that, the PMC is getting water from Bhama Askhed dam which is mainly used for Ahmednagar Road areas. Some parts like Lohegaon and merge areas are getting water from Pavana dam.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Guardian minister Chandrakant Patil said, “We are in talks to get more water from Mulshi dam, which is used by Tata power. There are two-three options and administration is working on it. We are hoping that the Pune would also get water from Mulshi dam in the coming years.”

Last week, the water level of all the dams in the Pune region stood at 54.58% compared to 74.27% last year. This was mostly because the summer arrived early this year.