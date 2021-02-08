Patwardhan resigns as UGC vice-chairman, to continue research in Pune

University Grants Commissions (UGC) vice-chairman Bhushan Patwardhan tendered his resignation on Saturday, eight months ahead of the end of his term in October 2021.

Patwardhan is set to return to Pune and continue his research in Ayurveda and also plans to be involved at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) as a distinguished faculty.

“I held the responsibility of UGC vice-chairman for the last two and a half years, but now due to my personal reasons I resigned on Saturday. It was a great journey and wonderful to work at UGC where I got an opportunity to work on several projects. I will be returning back to Pune to resume my research work and teaching,” said Patwardhan.

Earlier, before joining the UGC, Patwardhan was a biomedical researcher and professor of health sciences at SPPU. He played a major role in drafting the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 draft and formed several committees to exceed the work of NEP.

The monitoring needed to control the fee hike was executed during the tenure of Patwardhan.

Along with this, he worked to resolve several issues in the country like long pending faculty recruitment.

During the Covid-19 pandemic peak period, Patwardhan led a task force formed by the central government under the interdisciplinary Ayush research and development ministry.

“When I was the UGC vice-chairman my research on Ayurveda projects was going on side by side, but now after returning back to Pune, I will continue this research work with more focus and time for it. Also, I am looking forward to join the SPPU as a distinguished professor to continue my teaching. Apart from that, I would discuss my overall tenure experience with the media once I return back to Pune,” added Patwardhan.