Pavana dam affected farmers threaten to stop water supply of PCMC

The farmers affected by the Pavana dam project have decided to go on an indefinite strike from Monday, December 11 over their long pending demand for rehabilitation and government jobs for one member of the affected family. The group Pavana Dharangrasta Kruti Samiti (PDKS) have also threatened to stop the water supply to Pimpri-Chinchwad from Pavana Dam as a mark of protest.

A total of 19 villages were affected by the Pavana dam, built in 1972 and a total of around 5,926 acres of land was acquired. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Despite several meetings in the past, the district administration has failed to provide a solution to the long-pending issue. A meeting was scheduled between the PDKS members and Ajay More, deputy collector of the Pune district on Friday which was postponed to Monday. However, the farmers have decided to go on the strike and if required the district administration will hold the meeting during the protest, they said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

A total of 19 villages were affected by the Pavana dam, built in 1972 and a total of around 5,926 acres of land was acquired. The farmers said that the administration had promised a government job to one of the family members of each affected farmer along with their rehabilitation, but nothing happened despite raising this issue with multiple governments. The villagers also claimed that the administration has neglected them completely as no developmental works happened in their areas due to which they still lack basic facilities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Laxman Kale, secretary of PDKS, said water is the prime reason behind the hardships all affected farmers, villagers, and their family members are going through.

Kale said over 800 people including women and children would be part of the protest.

“The issue has been pending for over 50 years and during this period many affected farmers and their family members have died. We have written a series of letters to the district administration and officials but to no avail.”

Rajesh Deshmukh, district collector of Pune district said, “The administration is following the policy orders and implementing them in the district. I will speak to the respective official and check what has happened.”