Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday that the long-pending Pavana pipeline project, considered vital for Pimpri-Chinchwad’s future water security, will move forward only after securing the consent of the affected farmers through dialogue.

Chairing a high-level meeting at the Vidhan Bhavan, Fadnavis said that the government is committed to implementing the project through mutual trust and consensus. (HT FILE PHOTO)

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Chairing a high-level meeting at the Vidhan Bhavan, Fadnavis said that the government is committed to implementing the project through mutual trust and consensus.

“The sentiments of farmers will be respected, and every decision will be taken only after discussions with them, public representatives, and all departments concerned,” the CM said.

The project proposes to transport raw water directly from Pavana Dam to the Nigdi water treatment plant through a closed pipeline. Highlighting the challenges posed by rapid urbanisation, Fadnavis said long-term scientific planning is essential for water security.

“Without scientific planning, cities will face serious water stress in the future. The Pavana project is critical for ensuring long-term water security for Pimpri-Chinchwad,” he said.

The CM directed officials to prepare a comprehensive water security plan for the Pune Metropolitan Region up to 2050. He emphasised the importance of reusing treated wastewater for industrial, commercial, and other non-potable purposes to reduce pressure on potable water resources.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the civic body, Pimpri-Chinchwad, with a current population of approximately 3.8 million, receives about 650 million litres per day (MLD) of water, while the city’s demand has reached 655 MLD. The approved water allocation of 776 MLD is expected to meet requirements only until 2029. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the civic body, Pimpri-Chinchwad, with a current population of approximately 3.8 million, receives about 650 million litres per day (MLD) of water, while the city’s demand has reached 655 MLD. The approved water allocation of 776 MLD is expected to meet requirements only until 2029. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, the project has faced opposition from farmers in Maval, who fear it could adversely affect their land and livelihoods. Responding to these concerns, Fadnavis assured that the government would hold a separate meeting with farmers, their organisations, and public representatives to arrive at a mutually acceptable solution. Water resources minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil; MP Shrirang Barne; deputy speaker Anna Bansode; MLAs Mahesh Landge, Uma Khapre, and Amit Gorkhe; former MLA Sanjay Bhegade; Pimpri-Chinchwad mayor Ravi Landge; deputy mayor Sharmila Babar; standing committee chairman Abhishek Barne; Leader of the House Prashant Shitole; Leader of the Opposition Bhausaheb Bhoir; BJP city president Shatrughan Kate; officials from urban development and water resources departments; PCMC commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi and Pune divisional commissioner Sheetal Ugale-Teli attended the meeting.

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