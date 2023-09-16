PCB demolishes six illegal hoardings on defence land

PUNE

(HT PHOTO)

Continuing with its crackdown on illegal hoardings set up on defence estate office (DEO) lands, the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) brought down six giant illegal structures erected along the road at strategic locations like SGS mall, Napier Road, and ISKCON temple area on Friday. The PCB along with the defence estates officer (DEO) have been carrying out the demolition of hoardings erected on DEO properties without any permission.

The PCB administration stated that legal hoardings put up by private advertisement agencies were eating into the revenue of DEO. According to estimates, the DEO office has lost roughly ₹3.20 crore in revenue over the last year as a result of illegal hoardings, the owners of which got unauthorised power connections to illuminate them at night.

PCB chief executive officer (CEO) Subrat Pal said “We have pulled down six hoardings which have been illegally erected at important locations in the cantonment area. The action against unauthorised hoardings will be intensified further and a necessary probe has been ordered. We had issued show cause notices to the violators and sought an explanation from them after which further action will be initiated,” he told HT.

Defence estate officer Amit Mane has announced that rent recovery notices will be issued to the violators for illegal conduct and earnings through unauthorised usage of defence land spaces for commercial gains.

Interestingly two documents related to ‘land policy on advertisement hoardings on defence lands’ have been posted on the website of the Directorate General of Defence Estates (DGDE). Defence lands in Pune and around the country have always been in the spotlight for their prime value and importance due rapid urbanisation witnessed during the past two decades

