PCB pulls down three hoardings

ByNadeem Inamdar
Sep 08, 2023 10:09 PM IST

According to the officials, the illegal hoardings were fetching around ₹2 crore a year for the violators and MSEDCL power supply was obtained to illuminate the structures using fake documents

Pune: An anti-encroachment squad of Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) razed three large hoardings at Bhairoba Nullah and Pulgate on Friday.

According to the officials, the illegal hoardings were fetching around 2 crore a year for the violators and Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) power supply was obtained to illuminate the structures using fake documents.

Subrat Pal, chief executive officer, PCB, said, “We have identified seven more illegal hoardings on defence lands that will be brought down soon after seeking reply to show cause notices sent to the owners.”

PCB had demolished ten hoardings in cantonment area on September 2. Meanwhile, citizens have demanded a central agency-led probe to find out the money trail and sought action against the violators.

